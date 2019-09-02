Cubs' Javier Baez: Tending to neck, thumb injuries
Baez was removed from Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Brewers after jamming his left thumb and experiencing neck discomfort after sliding into second base in the third inning of the contest, Russell Dorsey of MLB.com reports.
Baez was able to secure his 11th stolen base of the season on the play but came away banged up when he collided with shortstop Orlando Arcia's knee. Though he initially stayed in the game, Baez was later replaced by Tony Kemp. Fortunately for Baez, X-rays on his thumb conducted after the game returned negative, leaving him day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against the Mariners.
