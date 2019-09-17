Play

Cubs' Javier Baez: To be evaluated soon

Baez (thumb) will be re-evaluated at the end of the week, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Baez could gain clearance to begin rehabbing if his evaluation goes well at the end of the week. He's been out with a hairline fracture on his left thumb since Sept. 7 and is unlikely to return before the postseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories