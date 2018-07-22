Cubs' Javier Baez: Tossed from second doubleheader contest

Baez was ejected from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader for arguing balls and strikes, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Baez and manager Joe Maddon were tossed for taking umbrage on a checked swing called a third strike that umpire Will Little didn't appeal. After going 3-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBI in the opening contest, the 2018 breakout gem will end the second game with an 0-for-3 and the controversial strikeout.