Cubs' Javier Baez: Triples, homers against Padres

Baez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Padres.

Baez continued to play at an MVP level, as he homered in the second inning then tripled and scored to lead off the eighth. The 25-year-old now has 23 home runs, 84 RBI and a .913 OPS this season, as he's been a catalyst from the middle of the Cubs' potent lineup all year.