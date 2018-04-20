Cubs' Javier Baez: Triples, scores twice Thursday

Baez went 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

After a bit of a slow start to the season, Baez is now 6-for-14 over his past three games to get his average up to a respectable .250. The young infielder also has a strong 1.023 OPS and five home runs, showing his tremendous power potential. Baez might still be a bit streaky at times, but he's an electric player when he's on, and he's on right now.