Cubs' Javier Baez: Two hits in Wednesday's loss

Baez went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Brewers.

He was the only Cub to reach third base all game. It's Baez second multi-hit performance in his last three games, but he was mired in an 0-for-17 mini-slump prior to that, leaving him with a .255/.286/.519 slash line on the year.