Baez went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 13-4 loss to Atlanta.

Baez homered as part of a 13-4 Cubs win Saturday and kept rolling in the 13-4 loss. The shortstop is still batting just .214 this season, so he has some work to do to get back to his usual level of production, but he's shown some signs of life lately.