Baez went 2-for-4 with a run, strikeout and stolen base in a 5-1 victory against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Baez singled, stole second and scored in the second to get Chicago on the board and later singled in the eighth to record two hits in consecutive games for the third time this month. The shortstop is now slashing a scorching .393/.394/.750 in nine July games, and it was nice to see the shortstop swipe a base for the first time since June 5.