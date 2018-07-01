Cubs' Javier Baez: Two more hits Saturday

Baez was 2-for-6 with two runs and two RBI in Saturday's 14-9 victory over the Twins.

After starting June by going 2-for-25, Baez is now 25-for-60 with 4 stolen bases, 11 extra-base hits and 13 RBI since June 11. The 25-year-old is now slashing .285/.321/.559 with 16 home runs, 59 RBI and is 13-for-14 in stolen base attempts during 2018.