Cubs' Javier Baez: Two more hits Saturday
Baez was 2-for-6 with two runs and two RBI in Saturday's 14-9 victory over the Twins.
After starting June by going 2-for-25, Baez is now 25-for-60 with 4 stolen bases, 11 extra-base hits and 13 RBI since June 11. The 25-year-old is now slashing .285/.321/.559 with 16 home runs, 59 RBI and is 13-for-14 in stolen base attempts during 2018.
