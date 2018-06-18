Cubs' Javier Baez: Unlikely to play Monday

Baez (elbow) acknowledged that he's unlikely to play Monday against the Dodgers, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports. "I probably need another day," the infielder said.

Baez exited Sunday's game against the Cardinals after getting hit by a pitch in the elbow, and while the injury isn't believed to be anything overly serious, it sounds like he'll miss at least one game as a result. Look for Ben Zobrist or Tommy La Stella to start at second base in his stead.