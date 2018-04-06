Cubs' Javier Baez: Walks three times, drives in two Thursday
Baez went 1-for-1 with three walks, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Brewers.
Baez had been scuffling a bit out of the gates, going just 2-for-18 over the Cubs' first five games, but he put together some great plate appearances on Thursday. The three walks are particularly encouraging considering Baez walked just once over the first five games. Maybe this will get the 25-year-old going.
