Cubs' Javier Baez: Wants to play Thursday

Baez (hamstring) is hopeful that will receive some at-bats against Arizona on Thursday and subsequently play the field Friday or Saturday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs will continue to take it easy with Baez, but it doesn't appear as though there's too much concern over his status moving forward. Expect to see him back on the field this weekend barring any sort of setback.

