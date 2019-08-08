Cubs' Javier Baez: Won't miss start

Baez (leg) is starting at shortstop and hitting fifth Thursday against the Reds.

Baez exited Wednesday's game against the Athletics after fouling a ball off his leg, but his presence in the lineup for Thursday's series opener suggests his removal was simply precautionary. The shortstop is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak -- going 11-for-23 with three home runs, a stolen base and nine RBI during that stretch -- and will look to keep things rolling Thursday against lefty Alex Wood.