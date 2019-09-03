Cubs' Javier Baez: Won't play Tuesday

Baez (thumb) isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Seattle, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Baez has been battling both a jammed left thumb and neck discomfort, so he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one more contest. The Cubs have a scheduled off day Wednesday before beginning a four-game series in Milwaukee, so Baez will benefit from an extra day of rest before his status for Chicago's upcoming series is determined.