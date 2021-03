Baez (forearm) will participate in workouts and take batting practice Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Baez was diagnosed with a forearm contusion after he was hit by a pitch in Friday's spring game, but manager David Ross confirmed Saturday that the shortstop is fine. He isn't in the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League matchup, but he'll participate in team activities and could return to game action relatively soon.