Wiggins has a 2.25 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB in 36 innings through eight starts for Double-A Knoxville.

A 6-foot-6 righty who came into the year with big stuff and significant bullpen risk, Wiggins' 10.4 percent walk rate at Double-A is his best mark since he had a 6.3 percent walk rate at Single-A in 2024. Even with his improved control, drawing a walk against Wiggins is as good of a proposition as trying to get a hit, as he's issued 12 walks while allowing 10 hits over his last six starts and has a .150 batting average against this season. His fastball sits in the upper-90s and can touch triple digits, and he also boasts a plus slider and solid changeup.