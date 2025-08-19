Wiggins hasn't pitched for Double-A Knoxville since July 19.

Marquee Sports Network reported that Wiggins wouldn't pitch in the Futures Game and would instead rest for a month before returning July 19. Indeed, Wiggins didn't pitch between June 20 and July 19, but it didn't seem to be part of the plan to shut Wiggins down after his two-inning appearance July 19. Wiggins threw 59.2 innings in 2024, his first year back from Tommy John surgery, and he is up to 62.1 innings this season. The 23-year-old righty has always had great stuff, and this year his control improved enough (10.4 BB% at Double-A) that he has a real chance of making it as a starting pitcher.