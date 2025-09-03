The Cubs are promoting Wiggins from Double-A Knoxville to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 23-year-old is one of the organization's top prospects and will move up to the highest level of the minors after posting a 1.93 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB over 42 innings (10 starts) at Double-A. Wiggins opened the 2025 campaign with High-A South Bend and is now just one step away from the majors, though he isn't likely to make his MLB debut until 2026.