Wiggins, who has a strong 2.25 ERA across 36 innings for Double-A Knoxville this season, has benefitted from improved control and a new pitch in his repertoire, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Wiggins posted a 12.4 percent walk rate at High-A South Bend earlier in the year and has lowered that to 10.4 percent since his promotion to Double-A in May. While still a bit high, it's down from the 14.2 percent mark he posted across three levels in 2024. The 23-year-old righty is still touching the upper 90s with his fastball as well, and he's worked in a spiked curveball grip that's given him better control than he previously had with his slider. Wiggins has already struck out 48 batters in his 36 innings for Knoxville, and at this rate, he could move on to Triple-A in fairly short order. The youngster has become the Cubs' clear top pitching prospect and could debut early next year if he continues to show improved control.