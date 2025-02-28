With Nico Hoerner (forearm) set to miss the Cubs' two-game, season-opening series in Tokyo, Berti is an option to slide in as the starter at second base, Jesse Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs will face the Dodgers in Tokyo on March 18 and 19, and with Hoerner still recovering from flexor tendon surgery, the team won't rush him back for the quick set. Berti and Vidal Brujan could see time at second in the meantime, though Hoerner could be ready to go later in the month, which would push both players back to bench roles.