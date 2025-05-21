Long (leg) struck out in a pinch-hit appearance Tuesday in Triple-A Iowa's 3-2 loss to Columbus.

Long exited Iowa's game Saturday due to a tight leg muscle, and then sat out Sunday. After a team off day Monday, Long remained out of the lineup Tuesday, but his usage off the bench suggests that he'll avoid a stint on the 7-day injured list. It's unclear how soon he might resume playing either corner-infield spot, but Iowa could deploy him at designated hitter to keep his bat in the lineup. The 23-year-old is slashing .368/.429/.533 with a 9.5 percent walk rate and 25.3 percent strikeout rate in his first season at Triple-A.