The Cubs invited Long to Major League spring training on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Long spent all of last season with Triple-A Iowa, where he sported a .307/.405/.480 slash line and mashed 20 home runs across 140 games. The 24-year-old is blocked at first base in the majors by Michael Busch, who had a breakout 2025 campaign. However, Busch is a left-handed bat who often sits against southpaws, so the right-handed Long could emerge as a potential platoon partner at some point in 2026. He also could factor into the DH mix if he makes his MLB debut this year.

