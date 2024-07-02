Merryweather (ribs) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Merryweather has thrown a pair of bullpens and faced live batters for the first time since being placed on the IL on April 7. Manager Craig Counsell already ruled Merryweather out through the All-Star break, but the 32-year-old could be ready to go coming out of the layoff.
