The Cubs activated Merryweather (ribs) from the 60-day injured list Monday, Ryan Herrera of CHGO Sports reports.
Merryweather has missed most of this season with a rib stress fracture but is ready to go after allowing one run with a 5:0 K:BB over 4.2 innings on a rehab assignment. The hard-throwing right-hander should handle high-leverage spots for the Cubs, although he might be eased back into such situations.
