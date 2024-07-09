Share Video

Merryweather (ribs) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It will be his first game action in three months, as Merryweather has been shelved with a rib stress fracture. Given his lengthy time away, the reliever will need a handful of rehab appearances before the Cubs are ready to activate him.

