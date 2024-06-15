Merryweather (ribs) threw a 26-pitch bullpen session Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Merryweather has been on the shelf since early April due to a rib stress fracture and has finally progressed to mound work. While he's moving in the right direction, the reliever would seem to still be several weeks away from a potential return.
More News
-
Cubs' Julian Merryweather: Out through All-Star break•
-
Cubs' Julian Merryweather: Nearing throwing program•
-
Cubs' Julian Merryweather: Goes to 60-day IL•
-
Cubs' Julian Merryweather: Set to be shut down for four weeks•
-
Cubs' Julian Merryweather: Placed on IL•
-
Cubs' Julian Merryweather: Earns first hold Friday•