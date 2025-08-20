Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tucker is not in the Cubs' starting lineup against the Brewers on Wednesday.
Tucker is set to receive multiple days off as he works through his slump at the plate. Owen Cassie will start in right field and bat seventh while Tucker -- who has a .182 batting average since the All-Star break -- will begin Wednesday's game on the bench.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Idle for both games of doubleheader•
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Will sit multiple days amid slump•
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Scores twice, steals base in win•
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Scores twice, swipes base Saturday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Says finger is fine•
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Getting rare day off•