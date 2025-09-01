Tucker went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored during Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

Tucker has been on a tear lately, notching a hit in eight of his last nine games and posting multiple hits in three of his last four. During that nine-game stretch, Tucker is 14-for-32 with three home runs, four doubles and a 6:8 BB:K. The 28-year-old is slashing .270/.383/.470 in 2025, and his on-base percentage would be the second best of his career.