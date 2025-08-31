Tucker 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Tucker has been dialed in lately, as he now has at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, and he's batting .393 during this stretch with three home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored. A hand injury that impacted his swing earlier in the summer is fully healed, and it appears that the outfielder is finally getting comfortable at the plate again following a prolonged slump. Overall, Tucker is now batting .266 with an .846 OPS, and he's contributed 21 home runs, 25 stolen bases, 70 RBI and 87 runs scored.