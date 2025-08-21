Tucker was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right hand back on June 1, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Tucker was initially injured while sliding into second base against the Reds on June 1. While X-rays on his right finger came back negative, further testing revealed a slight fracture on the top of his hand, where the pinky and ring finger meet. Tucker's fracture has shown healing, but president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer admitted the injury has impacted his numbers. Since the start of July, Tucker is hitting .189 with just four extra-base hits. Tucker has been out of the lineup since Monday, as manager Craig Counsell indicated the star right fielder would get several days off to reset. It doesn't sound like Tucker will need a stint on the injured list, as it's more of a pain tolerance issue. However, it helps explain Tucker's slow second half of the season at the plate.