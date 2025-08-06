Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

With the Reds sending a southpaw (Andrew Abbott) to the mound and the Cubs wrapping up their series versus Cincinnati with a day game after a night game, the left-handed-hitting Tucker will receive what appears to be a routine rest day. Tucker started in each of the Cubs' last 11 contests, slashing .237/.396/.289 with no home runs, no stolen bases, four RBI and four runs over that stretch. Willi Castro will replace Tucker in right field Wednesday.