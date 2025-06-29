Tucker went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, four total runs and three total RBI in a 12-3 rout of the Astros on Saturday.

Tucker contributed to a seven-run fourth inning with a three-run blast to right field. He collected three more knocks to finish with his second four-hit performance of the campaign, while the four runs and three RBI both tied his season-best marks. Tucker added his 20th stolen base of the season for good measure, making him one of three players this season (along with Elly De La Cruz and teammate Pete Crow-Armstrong) to tally at least 15 home runs and at least 20 thefts.