Tucker went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Cardinals. He also stole a base.

Tucker showed off his tantalizing mix of power and speed, as he hit his 16th home run of the year and also recorded his 19th stolen base. In the power department, that's now three long balls over the outfielder's last five games. Tucker reached the 20-20 mark in homers and steals twice while with the Astros, and he seems poised to repeat the feat during his first season in Chicago.