Tucker is not the the Cubs' lineup for the second game of a split doubleheader versus the Brewers on Tuesday.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Tucker would receive multiple days off as he battles a slump. After starting in Monday's series opener versus the Brewers, the right fielder was omitted from the lineup for both games of the split doubleheader Tuesday. As the All-Star remains on the bench as expected, Owen Caissie has the start in right field.