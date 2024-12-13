The Cubs acquired Tucker from the Astros on Friday in exchange for Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Whispers of Tucker being available via trade surfaced just a few days ago and a deal came together quickly. Tucker has blossomed into one of the game's best players, slashing .289/.408/.585 during an injury-shortened 2024 regular season. He will turn 28 in January and is slated to reach free agency next winter, although it wouldn't be a surprise if the Cubs attempt to lock him up with a long-term contract extension.