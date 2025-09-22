Tucker (calf) has yet to resume running on his current rehab program and it not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list until at least Wednesday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Tucker was sent to Tampa, FL last week for alternative treatment on his left calf strain. He's been hitting and has gone through multiple physical therapy sessions as he struggles to get over the hump in his recovery. He will rejoin the Cubs on Monday and be reevaluated Tuesday, though manager Craig Counsell indicated Tucker is unlikely to play Tuesday versus the Mets. The 28-year-old outfielder has not played since Sept. 2, and a target date for his return to the active roster remains murky.