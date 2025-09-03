Tucker was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta with left calf tightness, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Tucker was 2-for-3 with a three-run homer before his calf forced him to make an early exit in the seventh. Manager Craig Counsell said after the game that Tucker won't play in Wednesday's contest, per Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network, leaving Kevin Alcantara and Willi Castro as the likely candidates to pick up a start in right field. Tucker, meanwhile, will aim to return for the start of Chicago's weekend series against Washington.