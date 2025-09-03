Tucker (calf) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

As anticipated, the Cubs will hold Tucker out of the lineup for the series finale after the star outfielder was removed from Tuesday's 4-3 win due to left calf tightness. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, Tucker said that his calf had been bothering him for a few days leading up to Tuesday, but the 28-year-old was still able to come through with a three-run, opposite-field home run in the bottom of the third inning before he was lifted from the game in the top of the seventh. The Cubs are hopeful that by keeping Tucker out of the lineup Wednesday, he'll be ready to play in the weekend series with the Nationals following Thursday's team off day.