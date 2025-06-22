Tucker went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 10-7 win over the Mariners.

Tucker was one of four Chicago players to go deep in the victory, including Ian Happ, who launched two home runs. Tucker now has 14 bombs for the season, though only two of them have come this month. The talented outfielder had five home runs in May and seven in March and April combined. While he's displaying a little less power in June so far, Tucker still has a strong .930 OPS in 17 games this month, as he's continuing to make consistent contact and has rattled off seven doubles. Overall, Tucker is sporting a robust .915 OPS this year, and the 28-year-old has chipped in 18 stolen bases to supplement his home runs and give him plenty of fantasy value.