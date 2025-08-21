Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Tucker has fully healed from the hairline fracture he sustained to his right hand June 1, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Though the injury occurred at the beginning of June, the Cubs hadn't disclosed until Wednesday that Tucker had been affected by the hand issue. Tucker has been held out of the lineup for the Cubs' last three games, as Counsell is trying to allow the outfielder to get a mental reset while he's hit just .189 with four extra-base hits since the beginning of July. The Cubs wrap up their series with the Brewers on Thursday, but it's unclear if Tucker will be back in the lineup for the finale.