Tucker (finger) will start in right field and bat second in Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Tucker was out of the lineup each of the past two days after jamming his right ring finger during Sunday's game versus the Reds, but he pinch hit Wednesday and he feels well enough to strap it on for Thursday's series finale. The 28-year-old enters play Thursday sporting a .915 OPS with 12 home runs and 16 stolen bases.