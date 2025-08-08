Tucker, who injured his right ring finger in a game on June 1, was hampered by the issue for a while but says the finger now feels "fine," Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

While Tucker tried to downplay the impact of his finger injury on his play in recent weeks, his production has taken a dip. In 52 games since June 1, the outfielder is slashing .255/.373/.413 with six home runs. While those aren't bad numbers, they do pale in comparison to the .284/.394/.524 slash line and 12 homers he posted in 59 games before jamming his finger on a stolen base attempt. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said "I don't know" whether the injury is still bothering Tucker and acknowledged the 28-year-old may have developed some bad habits in his swing to compensate. Either way, Tucker seems determined to play through his aches and pains, and he has enough talent to get back to the level he was performing at earlier this season.