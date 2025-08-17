Tucker went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Pirates.

Tucker had been mired in an 0-for-14 slump over his last four games, but he snapped out of it a bit with a strong effort Saturday. The outfielder is still searching for his first home run since July 19, and in 22 contests since then, he's slashing just .187/.344/.213. Tucker may still be dealing with a finger injury sustained June 1, though he has downplayed the impact of the ailment on his swing.