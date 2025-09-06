Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Sitting again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tucker (calf) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Tucker will miss a third straight start since leaving Tuesday's game early with a left calf injury. Manager Craig Counsell has expressed optimism that the star outfielder will rejoin the lineup at some point this weekend, but a trip to the injured list could be coming if Tucker doesn't return soon. Willi Castro will cover right field for the Cubs on Saturday.