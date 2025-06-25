Tucker went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in a loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Tucker went 0-for-4 in Monday's contest but has been mostly locked in lately, and Tuesday was no exception. Over his last 10 games, the outfielder has gone 14-for-36 with six extra-base hits, five RBI and eight runs scored. This was the second three-hit effort for Tucker during his recent hot stretch, and he remains an elite fantasy option across all formats, especially when he's seeing the ball this well.