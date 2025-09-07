Tucker (calf) is not expected to return to the lineup Monday against Atlanta, Ryan Herrera of AllCHGO.com reports.

Tucker was unavailable for the fourth game in a row Sunday while nursing left calf tightness, and he doesn't appear to be set to make a return to action Monday. Manager Craig Counsell said following Sunday's 6-3 loss to Washington that he doesn't think that Tucker will be in the lineup Monday, but that the team is "starting to approach availability" with the outfielder. Tucker can continue to be considered day-to-day for the time being.