Tucker (calf) will not begin running until after the weekend and is unlikely to be activated from the injured list when he becomes eligible Tuesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 28-year-old is nursing a left calf strain, and while he's been cleared to hit and throw, Tucker hasn't started running yet. He's expected to require more than the minimum 10-day stay on the injured list, though it's unclear how long it will take him to be cleared for a return after he begins running. Willi Castro and Seiya Suzuki (illness) have split right field duties while Tucker has been sidelined.