Tucker went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Brewers.

Tucker did a little bit of everything in the defeat, and he managed to extend his hitting streak to four games. The outfielder has seen his power decrease in July, as he only has one home run this month through 21 games. Despite the slight dip in production, Tucker remains a dangerous hitter, and he's in a favorable spot to see his counting stats trend upward again as a key piece of a potent Chicago lineup.