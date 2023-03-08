Torrens went 2-for-2 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.

The power display was a bit unexpected, as Torrens had only three home runs in 151 at-bats with Seattle last season. However, the veteran backstop did go deep 15 times in 2021, so he has shown off some pop in his career. Torrens is likely third in Chicago's catching pecking order behind Yan Gomes and Tucker Barnhart, so his fantasy value will be limited unless he's able to move up the depth chart. He's on a minor-league deal and could start the year with Triple-A Iowa, though the Cubs may decide to carry three catchers in the early going.