Torrens had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 26-year-old will open the 2023 regular season as the third catcher for the Cubs, behind the platoon of Tucker Barnhart and Yan Gomes. Torrens batted just .225/.283/.298 over 166 major-league plate appearances last year with the Mariners, who non-tendered him in November.